In last trading session, Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) saw 1,210,523 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $68.67 trading at -$0.06 or -0.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.68 Billion. That closing price of AFRM’s stock is at a discount of -113.92% from its 52-week high price of $146.9 and is indicating a premium of 4.4% from its 52-week low price of $65.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.7 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.29 in the current quarter.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $121.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 76.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $78 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $160. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +133% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 13.59% for stock’s current value.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $197.94 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $208.17 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.28%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and Lord Abbett Securities Trust-Growth Leaders Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 349653 shares of worth $24.73 Million or 0.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 265.29 Thousand shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $26.42 Million in the company or a holder of 0.2% of company’s stock.