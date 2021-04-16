In recent trading session, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX) saw 662,077 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.85 trading at $0.51 or 8.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $263.2 Million. That most recent trading price of BTX’s stock is at a discount of -126.57% from its 52-week high price of $15.52 and is indicating a premium of 72.55% from its 52-week low price of $1.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 77.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 757.84 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (BTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 60.58% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +60.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 60.58% for stock’s latest value.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (BTX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -110.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%