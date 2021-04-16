In recent trading session, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) saw 16,134,860 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.59 trading at $0.05 or 1.21% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $37.79 Billion. That most recent trading price of BBD’s stock is at a discount of -18.95% from its 52-week high price of $5.46 and is indicating a premium of 41.61% from its 52-week low price of $2.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 24.73 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 31.08 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.21%, in the last five days BBD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Apr 16 when the stock touched $4.62-0 price level, adding 0.32% to its value on the day. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s shares saw a change of -12.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.95% in past 5-day. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) showed a performance of 3.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 34.76 Million shares which calculate 1.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.33% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.98 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.29. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +58.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 8.5% for stock’s latest value.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Banco Bradesco S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +24.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 29.27% while that of industry is 14.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.3% in the current quarter and calculating 62.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.51% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 25.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.6%

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. is more likely release its next earnings report in April, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.56%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.12 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.22%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.09% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 356 institutions for Banco Bradesco S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC is the top institutional holder at BBD for having 84.62 Million shares of worth $445.1 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which was holding about 56.14 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $295.32 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Value Fund and iShares Latin America 40 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 26842705 shares of worth $121.87 Million or 0.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.22 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $90.31 Million in the company or a holder of 0.43% of company’s stock.