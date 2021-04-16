In recent trading session, India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) saw 833,818 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 4.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.43 trading at -$0.07 or -4.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $68.05 Million. That most recent trading price of IGC’s stock is at a discount of -214.69% from its 52-week high price of $4.5 and is indicating a premium of 70.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.34 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.91 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.73%, in the last five days IGC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Apr 12 when the stock touched $1.7065 price level, adding 15.76% to its value on the day. India Globalization Capital, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -7.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.93% in past 5-day. India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) showed a performance of -21.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.55 Million shares which calculate 0.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.05 to the stock, which implies a rise of 113.29% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.05 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.05. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +113.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 113.29% for stock’s latest value.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.65% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26 institutions for India Globalization Capital, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at IGC for having 909.22 Thousand shares of worth $1.42 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 714.37 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.11 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 689122 shares of worth $1.08 Million or 1.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 172.3 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $303.26 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.38% of company’s stock.