In last trading session, Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) saw 19,895,432 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.59 trading at -$0.64 or -4.5% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.3 Billion. That closing price of APHA’s stock is at a discount of -137.6% from its 52-week high price of $32.29 and is indicating a premium of 79.54% from its 52-week low price of $2.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.54 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 25.37 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -4.5%, in the last five days APHA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Apr 09 when the stock touched $16.85- price level, adding 19.36% to its value on the day. Aphria Inc.’s shares saw a change of 96.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.47% in past 5-day. Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) showed a performance of -38.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.98 Million shares which calculate 0.63 days to cover the short interests.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.3% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 249 institutions for Aphria Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at APHA for having 12.36 Million shares of worth $85.55 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 3.9% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 7.8 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $53.98 Million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 12362308 shares of worth $85.55 Million or 3.9% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.47 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $42.29 Million in the company or a holder of 1.1% of company’s stock.