In last trading session, Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) saw 1,055,121 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.67 trading at -$0.14 or -7.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $38.89 Million. That closing price of MDGS’s stock is at a discount of -208.38% from its 52-week high price of $5.15 and is indicating a premium of 37.13% from its 52-week low price of $1.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.65 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.44 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Medigus Ltd. (MDGS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -7.73%, in the last five days MDGS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Apr 09 when the stock touched $2.06 price level, adding 18.93% to its value on the day. Medigus Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -12.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.32% in past 5-day. Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) showed a performance of -33.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 225.74 Million shares which calculate 65.62 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $158.61 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9397.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $158.61 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $158.61. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +9397.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 9397.6% for stock’s current value.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.38% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8 institutions for Medigus Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at MDGS for having 13Thousand shares of worth $24.83 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 10.92 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.86 Thousand.