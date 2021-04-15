In last trading session, Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) saw 1,311,081 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.46 trading at -$0.07 or -4.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $41.5 Million. That closing price of SFET’s stock is at a discount of -104.11% from its 52-week high price of $2.98 and is indicating a premium of 38.36% from its 52-week low price of $0.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 701.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.39 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -4.58%, in the last five days SFET remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Apr 08 when the stock touched $1.8 price level, adding 18.89% to its value on the day. Safe-T Group Ltd’s shares saw a change of 2.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.15% in past 5-day. Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) showed a performance of -8.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 163.72 Million shares which calculate 117.78 days to cover the short interests.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.5% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for Safe-T Group Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at SFET for having 43.75 Thousand shares of worth $62.13 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 24.88 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.1% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.33 Thousand.