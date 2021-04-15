In recent trading session, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) saw 1,022,344 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.81 trading at -$0.07 or -3.72% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $42.73 Million. That most recent trading price of AMBO’s stock is at a discount of -255.25% from its 52-week high price of $6.43 and is indicating a premium of 22.1% from its 52-week low price of $1.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 795.67 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.05 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.72%, in the last five days AMBO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Apr 09 when the stock touched $2.19 price level, adding 15.98% to its value on the day. Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -15.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.6% in past 5-day. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) showed a performance of -29.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 616.58 Million shares which calculate 587.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $270 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14817.13% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $270 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $270. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +14817.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 14817.13% for stock’s latest value.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -312.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.09% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2 institutions for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at AMBO for having 151.77 Thousand shares of worth $329.35 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 101.66 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $220.6 Thousand.