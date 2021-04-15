In recent trading session, UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE:UWMC) saw 1,754,740 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.45 trading at -$0.14 or -1.91% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.89 Billion. That most recent trading price of UWMC’s stock is at a discount of -93.02% from its 52-week high price of $14.38 and is indicating a premium of 2.82% from its 52-week low price of $7.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.21 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.85 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.47 in the current quarter.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE:UWMC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.91%, in the last five days UWMC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Apr 09 when the stock touched $7.86-5 price level, adding 5.03% to its value on the day. UWM Holdings Corporation Class’s shares saw a change of -43.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.54% in past 5-day. UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE:UWMC) showed a performance of -11.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.63 Million shares which calculate 1.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.34% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.5. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +81.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 20.81% for stock’s latest value.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.65%

UWMC Dividends

UWM Holdings Corporation Class is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 03 and February 03, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5.2%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.4 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.