In recent trading session, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw 1,618,565 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.97 trading at $0.3 or 0.84% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $21.62 Billion. That most recent trading price of TCOM’s stock is at a discount of -25.63% from its 52-week high price of $45.19 and is indicating a premium of 37.86% from its 52-week low price of $22.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 36 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 19 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.32 in the current quarter.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.84%, in the last five days TCOM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Apr 09 when the stock touched $38.50- price level, adding 6.75% to its value on the day. Trip.com Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 6.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.87% in past 5-day. Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) showed a performance of -18.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.74 Million shares which calculate 2.35 days to cover the short interests.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Trip.com Group Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +9.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -265.22% while that of industry is 32.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 39.6% in the current quarter and calculating 117.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $456.01 Million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $812.6 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $584.85 Million and $479.44 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -22% while estimating it to be 69.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -149.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.25%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.15% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.2%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 596 institutions for Trip.com Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at TCOM for having 298.88 Million shares of worth $10.08 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 49.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 290.6 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 48.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.8 Billion.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Artisan International Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 123000000 shares of worth $4.13 Billion or 20.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 91.56 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.09 Billion in the company or a holder of 15.23% of company’s stock.