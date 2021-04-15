In recent trading session, Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) saw 8,081,481 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $64.24 trading at $2.23 or 3.6% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $96.74 Billion. That most recent trading price of SNAP’s stock is at a discount of -14.55% from its 52-week high price of $73.59 and is indicating a premium of 81.3% from its 52-week low price of $12.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.52 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 22.67 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Snap Inc. (SNAP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 39 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 26 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.6%, in the last five days SNAP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Apr 14 when the stock touched $65.86- price level, adding 2.62% to its value on the day. Snap Inc.’s shares saw a change of 28.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.48% in past 5-day. Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) showed a performance of 0.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 60.33 Million shares which calculate 2.66 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $74.85 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.52% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $40 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $91. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +41.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -37.73% for stock’s latest value.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Snap Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +130.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -300% while that of industry is -0.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 37.5% in the current quarter and calculating 77.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 52.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

31 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $742.16 Million for the same. And 31 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $823.52 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $462.48 Million and $439.06 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 60.5% while estimating it to be 87.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.52% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 867 institutions for Snap Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at SNAP for having 126.21 Million shares of worth $6.32 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 10.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 75.22 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.77 Billion.

On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 32638881 shares of worth $1.73 Billion or 2.6% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 31.31 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.57 Billion in the company or a holder of 2.5% of company’s stock.