In last trading session, Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) saw 1,178,739 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.4 trading at -$0.5 or -5.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.36 Billion. That closing price of OUST’s stock is at a discount of -111.07% from its 52-week high price of $17.73 and is indicating a premium of 7.14% from its 52-week low price of $7.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 926.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.36 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ouster, Inc. (OUST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -5.62%, in the last five days OUST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Apr 08 when the stock touched $10.21- price level, adding 17.73% to its value on the day. Ouster, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.89% in past 5-day. Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) showed a performance of -24.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.13 Million shares which calculate 2.3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21 to the stock, which implies a rise of 150% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +197.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 102.38% for stock’s current value.

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%