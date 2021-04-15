In last trading session, Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) saw 3,327,175 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.7 trading at -$0.91 or -9.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $453.39 Million. That closing price of MOGO’s stock is at a discount of -41.26% from its 52-week high price of $12.29 and is indicating a premium of 91.61% from its 52-week low price of $0.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.56 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Mogo Inc. (MOGO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -9.47%, in the last five days MOGO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Apr 09 when the stock touched $11.13- price level, adding 21.83% to its value on the day. Mogo Inc.’s shares saw a change of 130.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.95% in past 5-day. Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) showed a performance of -6.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 976.25 Million shares which calculate 269.68 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.96 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +83.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 28.16% for stock’s current value.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.57% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24 institutions for Mogo Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fortress Investment Group LLC is the top institutional holder at MOGO for having 1.35 Million shares of worth $5.09 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 854.05 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.22 Million.

On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and RBB Fund Inc.-SGI Small Cap Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 503339 shares of worth $4.28 Million or 0.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.7 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $139.3 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.