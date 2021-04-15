Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.05%, in the last five days KOSS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Apr 08 when the stock touched $22.82- price level, adding 14.94% to its value on the day. Koss Corporation’s shares saw a change of 464.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.47% in past 5-day. Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) showed a performance of -30.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 833.55 Million shares which calculate 132.94 days to cover the short interests.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -252.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 78.2% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.41% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16 institutions for Koss Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at KOSS for having 210.55 Thousand shares of worth $724.3 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 152.4 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $524.27 Thousand.

On the other hand, DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 115135 shares of worth $7.37 Million or 1.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.93 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $266.26 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.21% of company’s stock.