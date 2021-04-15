In last trading session, SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY) saw 1,932,943 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.44 trading at $0.35 or 16.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.83 Million. That closing price of SSY’s stock is at a discount of -212.3% from its 52-week high price of $7.62 and is indicating a premium of 74.59% from its 52-week low price of $0.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.75%, in the last five days SSY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Apr 08 when the stock touched $2.89-1 price level, adding 15.57% to its value on the day. SunLink Health Systems, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 92.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.23% in past 5-day. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY) showed a performance of 33.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 95.61 Million shares which calculate 23.78 days to cover the short interests.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (SSY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 69.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.92% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16 institutions for SunLink Health Systems, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at SSY for having 528.55 Thousand shares of worth $671.26 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 7.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 322.25 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $409.25 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 57952 shares of worth $73.6 Thousand or 0.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.03 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $18.05 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.15% of company’s stock.