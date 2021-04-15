In last trading session, GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) saw 10,402,569 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.1 trading at $0.28 or 1.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.99 Billion. That closing price of GSX’s stock is at a discount of -493.83% from its 52-week high price of $149.05 and is indicating a premium of 3.15% from its 52-week low price of $24.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 40.22 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.37 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.34 in the current quarter.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.13%, in the last five days GSX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Apr 08 when the stock touched $31.43- price level, adding 20.14% to its value on the day. GSX Techedu Inc.’s shares saw a change of -51.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.93% in past 5-day. GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) showed a performance of -70.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 35.59 Million shares which calculate 3.43 days to cover the short interests.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GSX Techedu Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -78.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -53.93% while that of industry is 7.3. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -144.7% in the current quarter and calculating -575% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 68.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $286.77 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $427.7 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $1.3 Billion and $237.96 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -77.9% while estimating it to be 79.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -746.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.03%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.31% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 261 institutions for GSX Techedu Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is the top institutional holder at GSX for having 20.62 Million shares of worth $1.07 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 14.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 14.66 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $758.32 Million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 789928 shares of worth $40.85 Million or 0.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 646.13 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $66.45 Million in the company or a holder of 0.45% of company’s stock.