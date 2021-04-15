In recent trading session, Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) saw 1,329,268 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.45 trading at $1.07 or 10.31% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $668.95 Million. That most recent trading price of GATO’s stock is at a discount of -109.61% from its 52-week high price of $24 and is indicating a premium of 49.52% from its 52-week low price of $5.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 511.48 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 721.37 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.08 in the current quarter.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.8% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +22.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.66% for stock’s latest value.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -110.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.34% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77 institutions for Gatos Silver, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at GATO for having 8.88 Million shares of worth $115.67 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 14.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Municipal Employees’ Retirement System Of Michigan, which was holding about 6.21 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $80.85 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2818522 shares of worth $39.35 Million or 4.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.14 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $11.38 Million in the company or a holder of 1.92% of company’s stock.