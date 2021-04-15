In recent trading session, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) saw 1,432,748 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.4. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.06 trading at $0 or -0.18% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $49.07 Million. That most recent trading price of FEDU’s stock is at a discount of -149.06% from its 52-week high price of $2.64 and is indicating a premium of 40.94% from its 52-week low price of $0.626. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.18%, in the last five days FEDU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Apr 13 when the stock touched $1.2 price level, adding 12.4% to its value on the day. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.12% in past 5-day. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) showed a performance of -31.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 346.13 Million shares which calculate 149.84 days to cover the short interests.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.67% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.8%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group is the top institutional holder at FEDU for having 1.81 Million shares of worth $1.95 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 3.9% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 167.56 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $180.97 Thousand.