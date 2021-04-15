In last trading session, AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE:ACY) saw 1,543,243 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.19 trading at $0.77 or 7.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.3 Million. That closing price of ACY’s stock is at a discount of -239.95% from its 52-week high price of $38.04 and is indicating a premium of 92.05% from its 52-week low price of $0.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 37.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.82 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AeroCentury Corp. (ACY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE:ACY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.39%, in the last five days ACY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Apr 12 when the stock touched $14.00- price level, adding 20.07% to its value on the day. AeroCentury Corp.’s shares saw a change of 4.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.19% in past 5-day. AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE:ACY) showed a performance of 24.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 82.43 Million shares which calculate 29.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.75 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -12.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -12.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.87% for stock’s current value.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -93.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE:ACY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.6% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.67% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12 institutions for AeroCentury Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at ACY for having 40.1 Thousand shares of worth $431.08 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 21Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $225.75 Thousand.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 10900 shares of worth $117.18 Thousand or 0.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.3 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $46.23 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.28% of company’s stock.