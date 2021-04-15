In last trading session, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) saw 4,509,087 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.5 trading at -$0.4 or -13.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $155.27 Million. That closing price of GRNQ’s stock is at a discount of -66% from its 52-week high price of $4.15 and is indicating a premium of 88.8% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.96 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -13.79%, in the last five days GRNQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Apr 14 when the stock touched $2.95-1 price level, adding 15.25% to its value on the day. Greenpro Capital Corp.’s shares saw a change of 21.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.49% in past 5-day. Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) showed a performance of 4.6% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 350.72 Million shares which calculate 77.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 220% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +220% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 220% for stock’s current value.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -167% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 68.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.74% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for Greenpro Capital Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. CVI Holdings, LLC is the top institutional holder at GRNQ for having 1Million shares of worth $2.05 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 38.24 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $78.39 Thousand.