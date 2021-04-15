In last trading session, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) saw 5,766,103 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $153.1 trading at $8.4 or 5.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.77 Billion. That closing price of FUTU’s stock is at a discount of -33.41% from its 52-week high price of $204.25 and is indicating a premium of 93.47% from its 52-week low price of $10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.66 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.81%, in the last five days FUTU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Apr 08 when the stock touched $159.66 price level, adding 4.11% to its value on the day. Futu Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 234.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.33% in past 5-day. Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) showed a performance of -4.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.72 Million shares which calculate 0.66 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1535.64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 903.03% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1056.09 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1980.6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1193.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 589.8% for stock’s current value.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $96.73 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $152.64 Million in the next quarter that will end in May 2021. Company posted $32.45 Million and $40.05 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 198.1% while estimating it to be 281.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 709.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.25%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.56% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 162 institutions for Futu Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. ANGLEPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD. is the top institutional holder at FUTU for having 6.34 Million shares of worth $289.9 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 8.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is General Atlantic, LLC, which was holding about 3.29 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $150.44 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 149793 shares of worth $22.89 Million or 0.2% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 145.84 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $22.28 Million in the company or a holder of 0.2% of company’s stock.