In recent trading session, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) saw 3,581,778 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.09 trading at -$0.44 or -3.24% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.99 Billion. That most recent trading price of WISH’s stock is at a discount of -150.96% from its 52-week high price of $32.85 and is indicating a premium of 1.76% from its 52-week low price of $12.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ContextLogic Inc. (WISH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.18 in the current quarter.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 101.38% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +205.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 52.79% for stock’s latest value.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) estimates and forecasts

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $743.8 Million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $758.74 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -447.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.2% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.1% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.2%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 114 institutions for ContextLogic Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Galileo (PTC) Ltd is the top institutional holder at WISH for having 103.77 Million shares of worth $1.89 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 20.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Formation8 GP, LLC, which was holding about 63.39 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.16 Billion.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Brighthouse Fds Tr I-Morgan Stanley Discovery Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3687788 shares of worth $67.27 Million or 0.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.03 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $37.08 Million in the company or a holder of 0.41% of company’s stock.