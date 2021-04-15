In last trading session, Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) saw 4,996,086 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.42 trading at -$0.39 or -4.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.02 Billion. That closing price of CLOV’s stock is at a discount of -135.18% from its 52-week high price of $17.45 and is indicating a premium of 14.96% from its 52-week low price of $6.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.71 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.58 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.84 in the current quarter.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -4.99%, in the last five days CLOV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Apr 08 when the stock touched $9.23-1 price level, adding 19.61% to its value on the day. Clover Health Investments, Corp.’s shares saw a change of -55.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.95% in past 5-day. Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) showed a performance of -16.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38.5 Million shares which calculate 2.32 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 78.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +102.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 34.77% for stock’s current value.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $166.23 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $192.57 Million in the next quarter that will end in May 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%