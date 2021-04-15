In last trading session, Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) saw 6,104,445 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.42 trading at -$1.41 or -5.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.91 Billion. That closing price of CHPT’s stock is at a discount of -111.27% from its 52-week high price of $49.48 and is indicating a premium of 58.63% from its 52-week low price of $9.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.51 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -5.68%, in the last five days CHPT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Apr 08 when the stock touched $29.80- price level, adding 21.41% to its value on the day. Chargepoint Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -41.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.91% in past 5-day. Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) showed a performance of -15.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.09 Million shares which calculate 1.79 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $40.4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 72.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $28 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $49. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +109.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 19.56% for stock’s current value.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $37.23 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $45.13 Million in the next quarter that will end on July 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -734.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%