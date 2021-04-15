In recent trading session, HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) saw 1,055,817 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.72 trading at -$0.3 or -1.69% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.19 Billion. That most recent trading price of HUYA’s stock is at a discount of -105.02% from its 52-week high price of $36.33 and is indicating a premium of 18.17% from its 52-week low price of $14.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.34 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For HUYA Inc. (HUYA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.16 in the current quarter.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.69%, in the last five days HUYA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Apr 09 when the stock touched $18.74- price level, adding 5.6% to its value on the day. HUYA Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.85% in past 5-day. HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) showed a performance of -30.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.95 Million shares which calculate 8.07 days to cover the short interests.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $407.07 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $451Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $344.87 Million and $399.24 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 18% while estimating it to be 13% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 113.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.58%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 121.12% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 124.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 270 institutions for HUYA Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at HUYA for having 22.1 Million shares of worth $440.37 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 26.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 11.6 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $231.21 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fundamental Investors Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6022626 shares of worth $117.32 Million or 7.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.55 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $90.68 Million in the company or a holder of 5.45% of company’s stock.