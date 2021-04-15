For GameStop Corp. (GME), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.68 in the current quarter.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 18.11%, in the last five days GME remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Apr 08 when the stock touched $185.88 price level, adding 10.41% to its value on the day. GameStop Corp.’s shares saw a change of 783.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.43% in past 5-day. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) showed a performance of -37.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.7 Million shares which calculate 0.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $40.36 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -75.76% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $175. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +5.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -97.9% for stock’s current value.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GameStop Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +1311.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -65.89% while that of industry is 27.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 57.8% in the current quarter and calculating 49.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.15 Billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.03 Billion in the next quarter that will end on July 01, 2021. Company posted $1.07 Billion of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.3%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 37.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 110.51% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 140.2%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 302 institutions for GameStop Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at GME for having 9.28 Million shares of worth $174.76 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 13.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 9.22 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $173.65 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3645620 shares of worth $692.01 Million or 5.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.47 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $27.66 Million in the company or a holder of 2.1% of company’s stock.