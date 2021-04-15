In recent trading session, Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) saw 1,369,345 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.74 trading at $0.46 or 5.56% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.43 Billion. That most recent trading price of AGI’s stock is at a discount of -32.49% from its 52-week high price of $11.58 and is indicating a premium of 34.78% from its 52-week low price of $5.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.4 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.14 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.02% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.38. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +87.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.47% for stock’s latest value.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alamos Gold Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -11.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 37.5% while that of industry is 16.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 600% in the current quarter and calculating 25% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $167.43 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $164.57 Million in the next quarter that will end in May 2021. Company posted $121Million and $131.3 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 38.4% while estimating it to be 25.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.13% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 53.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

AGI Dividends

Alamos Gold Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 28 and April 28, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.21%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.1 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.45%.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.3% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.35% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 336 institutions for Alamos Gold Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at AGI for having 44.81 Million shares of worth $392.06 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 11.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 11.37 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.9% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $99.5 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 19247455 shares of worth $150.32 Million or 4.9% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.82 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $139.18 Million in the company or a holder of 4.54% of company’s stock.