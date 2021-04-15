In recent trading session, ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) saw 1,564,803 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.19 trading at -$0.18 or -5.34% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $99.23 Million. That most recent trading price of AACG’s stock is at a discount of -519.12% from its 52-week high price of $19.75 and is indicating a premium of 80.88% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 878.62 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.27 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ATA Creativity Global (AACG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.34%, in the last five days AACG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Apr 09 when the stock touched $4.06-2 price level, adding 21.67% to its value on the day. ATA Creativity Global’s shares saw a change of 167.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.67% in past 5-day. ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) showed a performance of -31.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 171.81 Million shares which calculate 27.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 103.76% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.5. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +103.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 103.76% for stock’s latest value.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -36.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 37.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%