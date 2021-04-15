In last trading session, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) saw 2,809,849 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.42 trading at $0.97 or 7.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.74 Billion. That closing price of ARVL’s stock is at a discount of -157.84% from its 52-week high price of $37.18 and is indicating a premium of 34.12% from its 52-week low price of $9.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.19 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.67 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Arrival (ARVL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.21%, in the last five days ARVL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Apr 08 when the stock touched $16.39- price level, adding 12.03% to its value on the day. Arrival’s shares saw a change of -48.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.65% in past 5-day. Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) showed a performance of -45.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.79 Million shares which calculate 2.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $32.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 127.12% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $28.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $37. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +156.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 97.64% for stock’s current value.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%