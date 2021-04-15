In recent trading session, Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) saw 4,387,456 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $133.92 trading at -$0.22 or -0.16% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $122.72 Billion. That most recent trading price of AMAT’s stock is at a discount of -6.3% from its 52-week high price of $142.36 and is indicating a premium of 65.49% from its 52-week low price of $46.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.4 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 21 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.51 in the current quarter.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.16%, in the last five days AMAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Apr 09 when the stock touched $140.18 price level, adding 4.51% to its value on the day. Applied Materials, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 55.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.94% in past 5-day. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) showed a performance of 16.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.89 Million shares which calculate 1.26 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $154.52 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.38% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $113 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $195. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +45.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.62% for stock’s latest value.

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Applied Materials, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +107.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 43.41% while that of industry is 34.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 69.7% in the current quarter and calculating 46.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.4 Billion for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.54 Billion in the next quarter that will end on July 01, 2021. Company posted $3.96 Billion of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 36.6%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.28%

AMAT Dividends

Applied Materials, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 12 and May 17, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.72%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.96 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.32%.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.81% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1907 institutions for Applied Materials, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AMAT for having 76.3 Million shares of worth $6.59 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 8.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 72.98 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.3 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 25755298 shares of worth $2.22 Billion or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.3 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.58 Billion in the company or a holder of 1.99% of company’s stock.