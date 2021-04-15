In recent trading session, Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) saw 15,632,679 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.98 trading at $2.66 or 32.02% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $54.72 Million. That most recent trading price of WHLM’s stock is at a discount of -29.42% from its 52-week high price of $14.21 and is indicating a premium of 78.87% from its 52-week low price of $2.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.43 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Wilhelmina International, Inc. (WHLM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 32.02%, in the last five days WHLM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Apr 15 when the stock touched $14.21- price level, adding 29.28% to its value on the day. Wilhelmina International, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 118.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 83.23% in past 5-day. Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) showed a performance of 56.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.55 Million shares which calculate 0.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.4 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -59.93% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.4. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump -59.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -59.93% for stock’s latest value.

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (WHLM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -42.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.33% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12 institutions for Wilhelmina International, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the top institutional holder at WHLM for having 6.26 Thousand shares of worth $28.72 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), which was holding about 851 shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.91 Thousand.

On the other hand, DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 803 shares of worth $4.04 Thousand or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 553 shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.54 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.