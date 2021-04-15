In recent trading session, Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) saw 1,429,254 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.75 trading at -$1.09 or -12.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $525.53 Million. That most recent trading price of VIOT’s stock is at a discount of -145.03% from its 52-week high price of $18.99 and is indicating a premium of 37.55% from its 52-week low price of $4.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.53 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -12.33%, in the last five days VIOT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Apr 14 when the stock touched $9.78-2 price level, adding 20.27% to its value on the day. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd’s shares saw a change of 51.4% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.61% in past 5-day. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) showed a performance of -38.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 576.88 Million shares which calculate 377.05 days to cover the short interests.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +46.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100% in the current quarter and calculating 87.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $138.84 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $329.72 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $109.26 Million and $250.9 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 27.1% while estimating it to be 31.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -40.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.37% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33 institutions for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Serenity Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at VIOT for having 2.81 Million shares of worth $14.47 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 8.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIL LTD, which was holding about 1.84 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.3% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.47 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 375000 shares of worth $1.93 Million or 1.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 38.43 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $398.9 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.