In recent trading session, Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) saw 769,803 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.49 trading at -$0.02 or -1.32% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $25.61 Million. That most recent trading price of SNCA’s stock is at a discount of -79.19% from its 52-week high price of $2.67 and is indicating a premium of 66.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.04 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.13 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (SNCA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.32%, in the last five days SNCA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Apr 09 when the stock touched $1.81 price level, adding 18.23% to its value on the day. Seneca Biopharma, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 68.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.56% in past 5-day. Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) showed a performance of -4.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.41 Million shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $520 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34799.33% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $520 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $520. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +34799.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 34799.33% for stock’s latest value.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (SNCA) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $253Million in the next quarter that will end in May 2021. Company posted $3Million and $8Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by 0% while estimating it to be 3062.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 54.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 69.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.61% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28 institutions for Seneca Biopharma, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at SNCA for having 167.51 Thousand shares of worth $147.41 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 123.56 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $108.73 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 117971 shares of worth $158.08 Thousand or 0.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.28 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $7.28 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.