In last trading session, Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) saw 6,143,232 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.4 trading at -$0.93 or -6.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.62 Billion. That closing price of AGC’s stock is at a discount of -25.76% from its 52-week high price of $18.11 and is indicating a premium of 25.07% from its 52-week low price of $10.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 197.3 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 421.86 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.88% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27 institutions for Altimeter Growth Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. JS Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at AGC for having 2.5 Million shares of worth $32.15 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 5% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Clearlake Capital Group, LP, which was holding about 2.5 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.15 Million.