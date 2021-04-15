In last trading session, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA) saw 1,183,049 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.18 trading at -$0.08 or -0.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $646.1 Million. That closing price of NGA’s stock is at a discount of -117.86% from its 52-week high price of $35.25 and is indicating a premium of 40.67% from its 52-week low price of $9.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.5 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -0.49%, in the last five days NGA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Apr 12 when the stock touched $18.00- price level, adding 10.11% to its value on the day. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of -9% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.53% in past 5-day. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA) showed a performance of -8.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.2 Million shares which calculate 1.08 days to cover the short interests.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NGA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.49% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59 institutions for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at NGA for having 2.56 Million shares of worth $45.57 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 6.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alberta Investment Managament Corp, which was holding about 1.44 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.6% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.55 Million.

On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and Putnam PanAgora Market Neutral Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 16632 shares of worth $271.27 Thousand or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.79 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $39.12 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.