In last trading session, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) saw 1,346,667 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.32 trading at $0.31 or 5.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $417.93 Million. That closing price of PRQR’s stock is at a discount of -49.68% from its 52-week high price of $9.46 and is indicating a premium of 46.2% from its 52-week low price of $3.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.6 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.3 in the current quarter.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.16%, in the last five days PRQR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Apr 08 when the stock touched $6.81-7 price level, adding 7.2% to its value on the day. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares saw a change of 50.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.43% in past 5-day. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) showed a performance of 27.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.61 Million shares which calculate 0.73 days to cover the short interests.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +32.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.32% while that of industry is 7.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 6.3% in the current quarter and calculating -244.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -71% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $930Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $970Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $263Million and $470Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 253.6% while estimating it to be 106.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 32.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.65% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64 institutions for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. RTW Investments LP is the top institutional holder at PRQR for having 5.01 Million shares of worth $21.04 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 9.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., which was holding about 4.55 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.11 Million.

On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd and Vanguard Whitehall Funds-International Explorer Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1725935 shares of worth $7.89 Million or 3.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 189.17 Thousand shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $877.73 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.38% of company’s stock.