In last trading session, Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) saw 3,192,540 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.65 trading at -$0.36 or -3.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.25 Billion. That closing price of AEVA’s stock is at a discount of -104.98% from its 52-week high price of $21.83 and is indicating a premium of 10.33% from its 52-week low price of $9.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.32 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -3.27%, in the last five days AEVA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Apr 08 when the stock touched $12.26- price level, adding 13.13% to its value on the day. Aeva Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.1% in past 5-day. Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) showed a performance of -18.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.43 Million shares which calculate 1.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 119.72% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +181.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 87.79% for stock’s current value.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%