In last trading session, GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) saw 3,096,945 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.85 trading at -$0.22 or -20.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.02 Million. That closing price of JOB’s stock is at a discount of -192.94% from its 52-week high price of $2.49 and is indicating a premium of 80% from its 52-week low price of $0.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 375.68 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 696.1 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GEE Group, Inc. (JOB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -20.56%, in the last five days JOB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Apr 08 when the stock touched $1.3 price level, adding 34.62% to its value on the day. GEE Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -30.89% in past 5-day. GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) showed a performance of -50.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 69.17 Million shares which calculate 0.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 223.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +223.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 223.53% for stock’s current value.

GEE Group, Inc. (JOB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GEE Group, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -14.8% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 64.7% in the current quarter and calculating -105.9% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $34.31 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $34.11 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 144.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.23% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.5%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17 institutions for GEE Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans is the top institutional holder at JOB for having 1.39 Million shares of worth $1.39 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 7.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ullmann Financial Group, Inc., which was holding about 410.47 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $408.62 Thousand.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 77600 shares of worth $77.25 Thousand or 0.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 56.5 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $56.25 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.32% of company’s stock.