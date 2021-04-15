In last trading session, Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) saw 11,426,241 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.19 trading at -$0.77 or -15.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $273.55 Million. That closing price of FTFT’s stock is at a discount of -169.45% from its 52-week high price of $11.29 and is indicating a premium of 78.52% from its 52-week low price of $0.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 31.01 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.51 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -15.52%, in the last five days FTFT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Apr 08 when the stock touched $5.49-2 price level, adding 23.68% to its value on the day. Future FinTech Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 122.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.39% in past 5-day. Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) showed a performance of -30.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.38 Million shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 241.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +241.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 241.29% for stock’s current value.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 94.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 59.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.24% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12 institutions for Future FinTech Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP is the top institutional holder at FTFT for having 971.53 Thousand shares of worth $1.83 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, which was holding about 918.03 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.73 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 28665 shares of worth $153.64 Thousand or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.71 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $41.61 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.