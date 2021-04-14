Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,583,632 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.74 Billion, closed the recent trade at $22.13 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 0.77% during that session. The VRT stock price is -1.36% off its 52-week high price of $22.43 and 63.4% above the 52-week low of $8.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Sporting 0.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 14 when the VRT stock price touched $22.27- or saw a rise of 0.76%. Year-to-date, Vertiv Holdings Co shares have moved 18.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) have changed 4.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.49% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +35.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.45% from the levels at last check today.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vertiv Holdings Co shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +21.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.62%, compared to 2.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 233.3% and 12.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +9.6%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.04 Billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.15 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $897.3 Million and $953.44 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.3% for the current quarter and 20.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +34.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.4%.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co is expected to release its next earnings report between April 28 and April 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.05%.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.02% with a share float percentage of 90.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vertiv Holdings Co having a total of 351 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE with over 77.26 Million shares worth more than $1.44 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE held 23.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 22.2 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $414.41 Million and represent 6.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.13% shares in the company for having 7000000 shares of worth $130.69 Million while later fund manager owns 6.51 Million shares of worth $121.62 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.98% of company’s outstanding stock.