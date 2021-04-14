Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 8,778,975 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.69 Billion, closed the last trade at $19.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -1.05% during that session. The BKR stock price is -28.97% off its 52-week high price of $25.64 and 39.59% above the 52-week low of $12.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) trade information

Despite being -1.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 07 when the BKR stock price touched $21.68- or saw a rise of 8.3%. Year-to-date, Baker Hughes Company shares have moved -4.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) have changed -18.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $39. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +96.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -24.55% from current levels.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) estimates and forecasts

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.8 Billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.96 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.42 Billion and $4.8 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -11.5% for the current quarter and 3.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +2300% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.25%.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Company is expected to release its next earnings report between April 21 and April 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.72 at a share yield of 3.58%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.03% with a share float percentage of 94.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baker Hughes Company having a total of 774 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Electric Company with over 349.44 Million shares worth more than $7.29 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, General Electric Company held 45.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 82.43 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.72 Billion and represent 10.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Investment Company Of America. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.47% shares in the company for having 49581327 shares of worth $1.03 Billion while later fund manager owns 44.58 Million shares of worth $929.45 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.82% of company’s outstanding stock.