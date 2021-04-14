Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has a beta value of 3.35 and has seen 1,138,773 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $948.39 Million, closed the last trade at $11.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -1.66% during that session. The RFP stock price is -3.37% off its 52-week high price of $12.28 and 88.72% above the 52-week low of $1.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 830.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 535.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.66.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) trade information

Despite being -1.66% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 12 when the RFP stock price touched $12.39- or saw a rise of 4.11%. Year-to-date, Resolute Forest Products Inc. shares have moved 81.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) have changed 21.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.5 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +17.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.62% from current levels.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Resolute Forest Products Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +128.9% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 603% and 660% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17.4%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $787Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $854Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $689Million and $628Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.2% for the current quarter and 36% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +122.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.21%.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.08% with a share float percentage of 86.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Resolute Forest Products Inc. having a total of 130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can with over 30.55 Million shares worth more than $199.79 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can held 37.8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Chou Associates Management Inc., with the holding of over 4.57 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.9 Million and represent 5.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.95% shares in the company for having 1577451 shares of worth $10.32 Million while later fund manager owns 1.35 Million shares of worth $8.84 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.67% of company’s outstanding stock.