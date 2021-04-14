Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,184,132 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $371.32 Million, closed the last trade at $12.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.49 on the day or -3.75% during that session. The PSAC stock price is -64.94% off its 52-week high price of $20.75 and 23.29% above the 52-week low of $9.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 409.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) trade information

Despite being -3.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Apr 09 when the PSAC stock price touched $15.43- or saw a rise of 18.47%. Year-to-date, Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 25.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) have changed -8.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.15.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.16% with a share float percentage of 38.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Karpus Management Inc with over 4.23 Million shares worth more than $42.26 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Karpus Management Inc held 14.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hsbc Holdings Plc, with the holding of over 1.19 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.89 Million and represent 4.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Multi Strategy Alternative Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.34% shares in the company for having 100000 shares of worth $1Million while later fund manager owns 67.72 Thousand shares of worth $677.15 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.