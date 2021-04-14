Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 2,204,578 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.77 Billion, closed the recent trade at $3.51 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 1.89% during that session. The GNW stock price is -35.61% off its 52-week high price of $4.76 and 46.72% above the 52-week low of $1.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) trade information

Sporting 1.89% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Apr 09 when the GNW stock price touched $3.56-1 or saw a rise of 1.41%. Year-to-date, Genworth Financial, Inc. shares have moved -7.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) have changed -1.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 15Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -28.77% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -28.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -28.77% from the levels at last check today.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Genworth Financial, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +0.29% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 238.5% and 125.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.7%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.96 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.9 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.84 Billion and $2.14 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.4% for the current quarter and -11% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +40.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +59.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.73% with a share float percentage of 70.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genworth Financial, Inc. having a total of 370 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 56.63 Million shares worth more than $214.06 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 11.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 45.23 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $170.96 Million and represent 8.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 14270020 shares of worth $53.94 Million while later fund manager owns 13.75 Million shares of worth $45.66 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.71% of company’s outstanding stock.