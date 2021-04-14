Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 1,578,210 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.04 Billion, closed the last trade at $161.29 per share which meant it gained $29.24 on the day or 22.14% during that session. The ZLAB stock price is -20% off its 52-week high price of $193.54 and 68.37% above the 52-week low of $51.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 523.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 419.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) trade information

Sporting 22.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 13 when the ZLAB stock price touched $161.64 or saw a rise of 0.22%. Year-to-date, Zai Lab Limited shares have moved 19.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have changed 12.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $206.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $171.98 while the price target rests at a high of $262.08. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +62.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.63% from current levels.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) estimates and forecasts

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $135.47 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $19Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $48.96 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 176.7% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -56.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -14.2%.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.87% with a share float percentage of 66.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zai Lab Limited having a total of 327 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 8.55 Million shares worth more than $1.16 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Capital World Investors held 9.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 4.93 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $666.79 Million and represent 5.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New World Fund, Inc. and Smallcap World Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.62% shares in the company for having 4975800 shares of worth $796.48 Million while later fund manager owns 1.45 Million shares of worth $196.23 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.64% of company’s outstanding stock.