Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,318,028 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.53 Billion, closed the last trade at $32.26 per share which meant it gained $1.1 on the day or 3.53% during that session. The XM stock price is -77.56% off its 52-week high price of $57.28 and 5.49% above the 52-week low of $30.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $47.76, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35 while the price target rests at a high of $61. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +89.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.49% from current levels.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +67.8%.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Lord Abbett Securities Trust-Growth Leaders Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.05% shares in the company for having 935359 shares of worth $41.16 Million while later fund manager owns 651.85 Thousand shares of worth $28.68 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.