Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 6,340,219 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.52 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -0.75% during that session. The CS stock price is -40.64% off its 52-week high price of $14.95 and 31.04% above the 52-week low of $7.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) trade information

Despite being -0.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 08 when the CS stock price touched $10.98- or saw a rise of 3.19%. Year-to-date, Credit Suisse Group AG shares have moved -16.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have changed -17.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.59, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.12 while the price target rests at a high of $16.07. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +51.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.8% from current levels.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +21.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -20.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.4%.

CS Dividends

Credit Suisse Group AG is expected to release its next earnings report in April, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.31 at a share yield of 2.93%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.18%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.05% with a share float percentage of 2.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Credit Suisse Group AG having a total of 227 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Earnest Partners LLC with over 5.42 Million shares worth more than $69.43 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Earnest Partners LLC held 0.22% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Allianz Asset Management GmbH, with the holding of over 3.5 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.82 Million and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 1052790 shares of worth $13.74 Million while later fund manager owns 561.22 Thousand shares of worth $7.32 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.