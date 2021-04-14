Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 1,673,011 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $489.41 Billion, closed the recent trade at $221.82 per share which meant it gained $0.8 on the day or 0.36% during that session. The V stock price is -2.89% off its 52-week high price of $228.23 and 28.25% above the 52-week low of $159.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Visa Inc. (V) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 41 have rated it as a Hold, with 29 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.27.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) trade information

Sporting 0.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 08 when the V stock price touched $222.82 or saw a rise of 0.45%. Year-to-date, Visa Inc. shares have moved 1.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) have changed -1.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $245.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $216 while the price target rests at a high of $297. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +33.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -2.62% from the levels at last check today.

Visa Inc. (V) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Visa Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +6.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.93%, compared to 13.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -8% and 25.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6.5%.

29 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.54 Billion for the current quarter. 29 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.78 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.85 Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5.3% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -18.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.85%.

V Dividends

Visa Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and April 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.28 at a share yield of 0.58%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.62%.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.81% with a share float percentage of 95.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Visa Inc. having a total of 3944 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 144.09 Million shares worth more than $31.52 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 127.16 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.81 Billion and represent 7.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.8% shares in the company for having 47468530 shares of worth $10.38 Billion while later fund manager owns 33.73 Million shares of worth $7.38 Billion as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.99% of company’s outstanding stock.