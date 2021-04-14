Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 11,636,094 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.66 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -2.19% during that session. The VTRS stock price is -48.34% off its 52-week high price of $19.24 and 0.23% above the 52-week low of $12.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.8.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +85.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.65% from current levels.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Viatris Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.07% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.1% and -22.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +46.6%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.21 Billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.33 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.62 Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 60.7% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -11.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -3.65%.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.36% with a share float percentage of 79.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viatris Inc. having a total of 1592 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 129.07 Million shares worth more than $2.42 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 89.53 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.68 Billion and represent 7.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.91% shares in the company for having 59235741 shares of worth $1.01 Billion while later fund manager owns 34.51 Million shares of worth $646.79 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.