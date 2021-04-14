The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 1,583,616 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $128.91 Billion, closed the recent trade at $68.31 per share which meant it gained $1.71 on the day or 2.57% during that session. The SCHW stock price is -0.15% off its 52-week high price of $68.41 and 53.7% above the 52-week low of $31.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.82.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) trade information

Sporting 2.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Apr 09 when the SCHW stock price touched $68.82- or saw a rise of 1.26%. Year-to-date, The Charles Schwab Corporation shares have moved 28.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) have changed 0.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $76.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.9% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $65 while the price target rests at a high of $87. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +27.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.85% from the levels at last check today.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Charles Schwab Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +74.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.04%, compared to 9.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 34.4% and 38.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +50.1%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.58 Billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.35 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.62 Billion and $2.45 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 74.9% for the current quarter and 77.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -20.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.53%.

SCHW Dividends

The Charles Schwab Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between July 14 and July 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.72 at a share yield of 1.08%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.11%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.05% with a share float percentage of 79.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Charles Schwab Corporation having a total of 1586 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 112.1 Million shares worth more than $5.95 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 102.47 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.43 Billion and represent 5.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.9% shares in the company for having 52435400 shares of worth $2.78 Billion while later fund manager owns 43Million shares of worth $2.28 Billion as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.